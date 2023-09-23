5,185 Shares in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Bought by Resource Consulting Group Inc.

Resource Consulting Group Inc. acquired a new position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $961,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CME. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in CME Group by 0.3% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,243,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CME Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. boosted its stake in CME Group by 2.3% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 2,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in CME Group by 15.9% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 9,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at CME Group

In other news, insider Sunil Cutinho sold 10,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.68, for a total value of $2,007,065.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,534 shares in the company, valued at $6,463,855.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Sunil Cutinho sold 10,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.68, for a total value of $2,007,065.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,463,855.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.95, for a total value of $6,118,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,367,902.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,391 shares of company stock worth $11,905,049 over the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CME shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CME Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded CME Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $167.00 to $204.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on CME Group from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on CME Group from $169.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on CME Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $211.00.

CME Group Stock Down 0.2 %

CME stock traded down $0.49 on Friday, hitting $201.72. 1,197,280 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,104,607. CME Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.54 and a 12-month high of $209.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $201.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $190.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $72.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.41.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 56.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. CME Group’s payout ratio is 53.72%.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

