10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of 10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $70.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on TXG. Barclays upped their price objective on 10x Genomics from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of 10x Genomics in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on 10x Genomics from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $58.73.

TXG stock opened at $41.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of -27.75 and a beta of 1.77. 10x Genomics has a 12-month low of $23.81 and a 12-month high of $63.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.03.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $146.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.97 million. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 21.69% and a negative net margin of 30.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.57) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that 10x Genomics will post -1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 2,000 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.05, for a total value of $116,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 889,005 shares in the company, valued at $51,606,740.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 2,000 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.05, for a total value of $116,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 889,005 shares in the company, valued at $51,606,740.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 1,678 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.78, for a total value of $76,818.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 98,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,522,331.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 82,044 shares of company stock valued at $4,679,516. 10.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,156,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138,358 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in 10x Genomics by 1.8% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,753,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,385,000 after buying an additional 151,752 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in 10x Genomics by 5.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,274,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,654,000 after buying an additional 446,601 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in 10x Genomics by 36.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,372,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169,928 shares during the period. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in 10x Genomics by 10.2% during the second quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,120,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,076,000 after acquiring an additional 382,501 shares during the period. 79.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

