Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Sold by Baldwin Brothers LLC MA

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA decreased its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $11,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ZTS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $745,861,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,872,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796,694 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 124,281.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,332,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,778,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330,285 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,275,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,710,254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 171.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,326,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102,306 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZTS has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Zoetis from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. HSBC started coverage on Zoetis in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Zoetis from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Zoetis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.44.

Zoetis Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of ZTS stock opened at $177.00 on Friday. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.15 and a fifty-two week high of $194.99. The stock has a market cap of $81.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.10. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.02% and a net margin of 26.92%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 9,905 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.15, for a total value of $1,784,385.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,950,161.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 9,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.15, for a total transaction of $1,784,385.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,950,161.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.58, for a total value of $165,752.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,511 shares in the company, valued at $4,401,685.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,930 shares of company stock valued at $4,691,799. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About Zoetis

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.