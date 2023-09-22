Xponance Inc. Reduces Stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Xponance Inc. lowered its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,013 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,034 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $7,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NOC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 70,532.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 637,105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $347,611,000 after acquiring an additional 636,203 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 62.6% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,143,475 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $527,965,000 after acquiring an additional 440,303 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,567,612 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $723,799,000 after acquiring an additional 362,449 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter valued at about $123,356,000. Finally, Harding Loevner LP purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter valued at about $120,708,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Northrop Grumman from $581.00 to $569.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $485.00 to $435.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $502.00 to $485.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $655.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $503.07.

Northrop Grumman Price Performance

Shares of NOC stock opened at $437.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $66.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.52. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $416.71 and a fifty-two week high of $556.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $437.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $448.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.31 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.32 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 12.27%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th were given a $1.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th. This represents a $7.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.78%.

Insider Transactions at Northrop Grumman

In other news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 1,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.87, for a total value of $731,242.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,379,765.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Profile

(Free Report)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.