Xponance Inc. Has $9.27 Million Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Xponance Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 171,280 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 259 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $9,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BSX. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Boston Scientific in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 109.5% in the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 551 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Boston Scientific in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 44.3% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 658 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 111.9% in the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 763 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BSX shares. Mizuho raised their price target on Boston Scientific from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 2nd. CL King assumed coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Friday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Boston Scientific from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.05.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.40, for a total value of $332,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $574,358.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.30, for a total value of $598,722.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,197,067.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.40, for a total value of $332,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $574,358.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 217,635 shares of company stock valued at $11,566,176. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Price Performance

Shares of BSX opened at $53.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $79.04 billion, a PE ratio of 89.97, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.78. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12-month low of $37.74 and a 12-month high of $55.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.72.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 6.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Profile

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

