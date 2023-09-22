Xponance Inc. Boosts Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 198,135 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,807 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $8,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Altria Group by 108,222.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,590,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,763,000 after buying an additional 18,573,146 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Altria Group by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,066,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,000,861,000 after buying an additional 3,516,646 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Altria Group by 8.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,132,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,431,000 after buying an additional 1,926,492 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Altria Group by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,105,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,883,000 after buying an additional 1,531,337 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Altria Group by 64.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,771,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,062,000 after buying an additional 1,472,800 shares during the period. 58.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Altria Group Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of MO opened at $42.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.35 and a 12-month high of $51.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.98.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.31. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 225.61% and a net margin of 27.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 102.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MO

Altria Group Profile

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.