Westside Investment Management Inc. Purchases 2,250 Shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO)

Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO – Free Report) by 28.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,265 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF were worth $514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 58,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,947,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 95.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 57,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,877,000 after acquiring an additional 28,146 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 89.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 512,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,885,000 after acquiring an additional 241,981 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA FDLO opened at $49.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $534.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27 and a beta of 0.85. Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF has a one year low of $41.37 and a one year high of $51.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.42 and its 200-day moving average is $48.93.

About Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF

The Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (FDLO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Low Volatility Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks selected for low volatility of returns and earnings. FDLO was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

