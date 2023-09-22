Westside Investment Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Westside Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,013 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 174 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the first quarter worth about $4,210,753,000. Sageworth Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 2,414.3% in the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 176 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 58.3% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 387.8% in the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 530,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.06, for a total transaction of $82,281,503.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 239,699,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,167,862,307.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 530,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.06, for a total transaction of $82,281,503.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 239,699,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,167,862,307.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 581,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.84, for a total transaction of $90,102,634.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 239,117,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,025,025,700.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,827,065 shares of company stock worth $746,491,655. Insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of WMT opened at $161.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $435.74 billion, a PE ratio of 31.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.09. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.07 and a 1-year high of $165.85.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $161.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.22 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on WMT shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Walmart from $163.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Walmart from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Walmart in a research note on Monday, June 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $186.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Walmart from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.17.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Walmart

About Walmart

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.