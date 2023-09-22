Westside Investment Management Inc. Has $6.91 Million Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Westside Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 160,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Uber Technologies makes up approximately 1.9% of Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $6,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 28.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,045 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 5,142 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the first quarter valued at $3,359,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 29.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,650 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 5,134 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 11.7% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,298 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 17.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,144,337 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $40,838,000 after purchasing an additional 168,475 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

UBER opened at $44.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.95. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $22.94 and a one year high of $49.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Insider Buying and Selling

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The ride-sharing company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $9.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.34 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.57% and a negative net margin of 1.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.33) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Nelson Chai sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total value of $4,505,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 291,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,145,905.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Nelson Chai sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total transaction of $4,505,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 291,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,145,905.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 69,975 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $3,148,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,416,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,730,935. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 300,000 shares of company stock valued at $13,756,000 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on UBER shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial cut their target price on Uber Technologies from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Thirty-one analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

See Also

