Westside Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Westside Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,729 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 134.3% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 752 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 82.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $45.70 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.92, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $28.39 and a one year high of $47.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.15. Comcast had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The company had revenue of $30.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Comcast from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Comcast from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Comcast in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Comcast from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.88.

Comcast Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

