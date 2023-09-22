Westside Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 20.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,606 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,665 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 109.0% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 802,643 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $64,674,000 after purchasing an additional 418,648 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its holdings in Medtronic by 20.6% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 17,220 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after buying an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. Viawealth LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 3.3% in the first quarter. Viawealth LLC now owns 12,085 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co increased its holdings in Medtronic by 5.0% in the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 40,743 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,285,000 after buying an additional 1,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in Medtronic by 16.1% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 11,669 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, June 30th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $93.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Medtronic

In other Medtronic news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total value of $175,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,106,705.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Medtronic news, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 1,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $113,716.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,433,302.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total transaction of $175,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,948 shares in the company, valued at $2,106,705.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,866 shares of company stock worth $1,688,839 in the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Medtronic Stock Performance

MDT opened at $80.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.05 billion, a PE ratio of 29.69, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.71. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $75.76 and a twelve month high of $92.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $83.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.57 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 13.81%. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 101.85%.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

