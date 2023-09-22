Westside Investment Management Inc. Acquires 6,300 Shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Free Report) by 21.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,302 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 73,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,194,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:CMF opened at $55.35 on Friday. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $53.91 and a 1-year high of $57.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.71.

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

