Westside Investment Management Inc. Acquires 111 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,334 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the quarter. United Rentals makes up approximately 0.9% of Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $3,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in URI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,179,328 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,905,379,000 after buying an additional 186,931 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 2,080.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,850,311 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,081,000 after buying an additional 1,765,460 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,756,009 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $624,121,000 after buying an additional 170,958 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $586,415,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,441,997 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $569,394,000 after buying an additional 39,917 shares during the last quarter. 89.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Rentals Stock Down 2.7 %

URI stock opened at $435.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $461.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $412.07. United Rentals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $256.23 and a fifty-two week high of $492.33.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $9.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.23 by $0.65. United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 17.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 40.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 9th were given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 8th. United Rentals’s payout ratio is currently 18.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 14,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.27, for a total value of $6,728,397.39. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,379 shares in the company, valued at $3,031,747.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

URI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on United Rentals from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on United Rentals from $482.00 to $521.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on United Rentals in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Argus raised their price target on United Rentals from $425.00 to $460.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on United Rentals from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $455.25.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

