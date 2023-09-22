Wells Fargo & Company Upgrades Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) to “Equal Weight”

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $440.00 price objective on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on LMT. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $575.00 to $550.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $579.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and set a $532.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $499.43.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $417.36 on Monday. Lockheed Martin has a 52 week low of $381.55 and a 52 week high of $508.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $445.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $459.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company has a market cap of $105.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.65.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.28. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 71.67% and a net margin of 10.48%. The business had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin will post 27.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John Donovan purchased 548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $457.07 per share, for a total transaction of $250,474.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,543,982.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LMT. Lee Financial Co raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 367.6% in the first quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 477 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 240.0% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,124 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after buying an additional 2,911 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 56.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,153 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,995,000 after buying an additional 8,389 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 18.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 28,807 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,716,000 after buying an additional 4,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 107,366 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,391,000 after purchasing an additional 18,201 shares in the last quarter. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.