Wells Fargo & Company Lowers NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Price Target to $120.00

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the footwear maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Williams Trading decreased their target price on NIKE from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Barclays decreased their target price on NIKE from $127.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on NIKE from $152.00 to $146.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Bank of America decreased their target price on NIKE from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on NIKE from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIKE presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $128.24.

NIKE Trading Down 2.6 %

NIKE stock opened at $91.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.13 billion, a PE ratio of 28.36, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.12. NIKE has a 52 week low of $82.22 and a 52 week high of $131.31.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.58 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that NIKE will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 1,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $182,542.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,078. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other NIKE news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 5,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $593,315.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 42,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,506,733. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 1,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $182,542.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,078. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 157,251 shares of company stock worth $17,063,257 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of NIKE

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its position in shares of NIKE by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 29,026 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,396,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc increased its position in shares of NIKE by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 29,977 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,896 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank increased its position in shares of NIKE by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 6,940 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of NIKE by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 3,029 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

