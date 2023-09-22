Wells Fargo & Company Begins Coverage on Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK)

Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on KNTK. Citigroup downgraded shares of Kinetik from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Jonestrading initiated coverage on shares of Kinetik in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Kinetik from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Kinetik from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of Kinetik from an overweight rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.13.

Get Kinetik alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Kinetik

Kinetik Stock Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ KNTK opened at $33.58 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 2.63. Kinetik has a 12-month low of $26.32 and a 12-month high of $37.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.24 and its 200-day moving average is $33.09.

Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.09. Kinetik had a net margin of 8.88% and a negative return on equity of 13.23%. The company had revenue of $296.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.33 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kinetik will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

Kinetik Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.93%. Kinetik’s payout ratio is currently 182.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinetik

In other Kinetik news, insider Jamie Welch bought 8,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.24 per share, for a total transaction of $286,325.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,337,273 shares in the company, valued at $117,605,500.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kinetik

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNTK. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Kinetik in the third quarter worth $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Kinetik in the third quarter worth about $37,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Kinetik in the third quarter worth about $84,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Kinetik by 79.1% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Kinetik in the first quarter worth about $125,000.

About Kinetik

(Get Free Report)

Kinetik Holdings Inc operates as a midstream company in the Texas Delaware Basin. The company operates through two segments, Midstream Logistics and Pipeline Transportation. It provides gathering, transportation, compression, processing, stabilization, treating, storage, and transportation services for companies that produce natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil; and water gathering and disposal services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kinetik Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinetik and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.