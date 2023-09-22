Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on WBS. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Webster Financial in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Webster Financial from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Wedbush increased their price target on Webster Financial from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Webster Financial from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Webster Financial from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $51.20.

Shares of WBS stock opened at $40.16 on Monday. Webster Financial has a 12-month low of $31.03 and a 12-month high of $56.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $673.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $690.83 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 26.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Webster Financial will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is currently 30.48%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 5,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 28.3% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 3.1% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 7.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial real estate and equipment financing, business banking, asset-based lending, and commercial services; public sector finance; mortgage warehouse financing; treasury management services; credit, deposit, and cash flow management services; and wealth management solutions to business owners and operators, including trust, asset management, financial planning, insurance, retirement, and investment products, as well as derivative, treasury, accounts payable, accounts receivable, and trade products and services.

