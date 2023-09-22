Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Price Target Lowered to $27.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $34.00 to $27.00 in a report released on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WBA. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $27.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.69.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Price Performance

NASDAQ WBA opened at $21.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.84 and its 200 day moving average is $30.55. The company has a market capitalization of $18.52 billion, a PE ratio of -5.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.69. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a fifty-two week low of $21.39 and a fifty-two week high of $42.29.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 27th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $35.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.32 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 2.44% and a positive return on equity of 12.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 18th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.95%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently -50.00%.

Insider Activity at Walgreens Boots Alliance

In related news, EVP John Patrick Driscoll bought 5,172 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.42 per share, for a total transaction of $146,988.24. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,050 shares in the company, valued at $1,678,201. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Walgreens Boots Alliance

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 104.6% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 36,922 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 18,879 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 20,791 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 4,931 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,569 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 63,483 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,842,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 467,533 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $20,932,000 after buying an additional 58,184 shares in the last quarter. 57.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

