Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Given New $27.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research report issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 25.87% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.69.

Shares of WBA stock opened at $21.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a one year low of $21.39 and a one year high of $42.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.55. The company has a market capitalization of $18.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.59, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.69.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 27th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.07). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.62% and a negative net margin of 2.44%. The business had revenue of $35.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP John Patrick Driscoll purchased 5,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.42 per share, for a total transaction of $146,988.24. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 59,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,678,201. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,949,919 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,907,403,000 after purchasing an additional 3,543,790 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.3% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,628,988 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $559,230,000 after purchasing an additional 59,941 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 17.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,807,842 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $449,218,000 after buying an additional 2,373,357 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,974,220 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $447,357,000 after buying an additional 1,155,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,702,899 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $300,946,000 after buying an additional 2,459,416 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

