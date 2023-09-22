W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Shares Sold by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lessened its stake in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 6.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 83,888 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,931 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $4,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WRB. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in W. R. Berkley by 92.3% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in W. R. Berkley by 50.0% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in W. R. Berkley in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 549.0% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 662 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WRB has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, W. R. Berkley presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

W. R. Berkley Price Performance

Shares of WRB opened at $65.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.26 and its 200-day moving average is $60.62. W. R. Berkley Co. has a one year low of $55.50 and a one year high of $76.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 17.65%. W. R. Berkley’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

W. R. Berkley Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 22nd. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is currently 9.67%.

W. R. Berkley Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

