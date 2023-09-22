W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.18-$5.26 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.26. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America downgraded W. P. Carey from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an equal weight rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on W. P. Carey from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on W. P. Carey from $86.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $75.88.
W. P. Carey Stock Performance
W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.62). W. P. Carey had a net margin of 45.21% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The firm had revenue of $452.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that W. P. Carey will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.
W. P. Carey Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $1.071 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.28%. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 119.89%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On W. P. Carey
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WPC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 32.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 581,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,308,000 after purchasing an additional 143,951 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 5,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 30.1% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 404,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,300,000 after acquiring an additional 93,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in W. P. Carey by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 157,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,640,000 after purchasing an additional 6,603 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.62% of the company’s stock.
W. P. Carey Company Profile
Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $23 billion and a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,475 net lease properties covering approximately 180 million square feet and a portfolio of 85 self-storage operating properties, as of June 30, 2023.
