Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) Rating Reiterated by Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital restated their neutral rating on shares of Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. Chardan Capital also issued estimates for Voyager Therapeutics’ FY2024 earnings at ($0.67) EPS.

VYGR has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $17.00.

NASDAQ:VYGR opened at $7.73 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $339.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.58. Voyager Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.77 and a 12 month high of $14.34.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.00 million. Equities analysts predict that Voyager Therapeutics will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Voyager Therapeutics news, insider Todd Alfred Carter sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.16, for a total value of $85,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 54,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,577.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VYGR. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Voyager Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Voyager Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 1,746.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 11,354 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. 58.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the treatment of gene therapy and neurology diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is VY-TAU01, an anti-tau antibody program for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. It also develops VY-FXN01 to treat Friedreich's ataxia; superoxide dismutase 1 gene silencing program for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and GBA1 gene replacement program to treat Parkinson's disease.

