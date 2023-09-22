Venture Visionary Partners LLC Purchases 5,629 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 188,446 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,629 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $7,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 544.2% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 889 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the period. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 92.9% in the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 957 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 44.2% in the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 979 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

NYSE VZ opened at $33.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $139.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.66, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.36. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.25 and a twelve month high of $42.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 15.58%. The business had revenue of $32.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on VZ shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.50 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.40.

Read Our Latest Report on Verizon Communications

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Samantha Hammock sold 12,557 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total transaction of $418,022.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Featured Articles

