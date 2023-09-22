Venture Visionary Partners LLC Has $2.44 Million Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 469 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $2,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 515.0% during the first quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

SDY stock opened at $117.57 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $122.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.30. The company has a market cap of $20.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $110.55 and a twelve month high of $132.50.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.