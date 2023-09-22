Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) is Westside Investment Management Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Westside Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,881 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 3.2% of Westside Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $11,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Lantz Financial LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 36,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,354,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 100.6% in the first quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 41,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 20,994 shares during the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 169,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 301,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,532,000 after buying an additional 13,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 131,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,837,000 after buying an additional 23,149 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $214.09 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $222.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $212.70. The company has a market capitalization of $301.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $174.84 and a 1 year high of $228.96.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

