Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) is Applied Capital LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Applied Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 277 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 6.9% of Applied Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Applied Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $11,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTI traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $214.60. 338,930 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,906,375. The stock has a market cap of $302.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $222.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $212.70. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $174.84 and a 1 year high of $228.96.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

