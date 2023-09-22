Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Meredith Wealth Planning

Meredith Wealth Planning lowered its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 0.4% of Meredith Wealth Planning’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Meredith Wealth Planning’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 112,624.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,848,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,080,437,000 after purchasing an additional 136,727,341 shares during the last quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at $105,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 207.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,348,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,485,238,000 after buying an additional 28,582,775 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 284.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,004,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483,098 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $347,821,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $397.92 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $411.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $392.86. The company has a market cap of $318.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $319.87 and a fifty-two week high of $422.15.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.