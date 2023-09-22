Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Acquired by Avion Wealth

Avion Wealth boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 169,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,934 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up about 3.7% of Avion Wealth’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Avion Wealth’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $14,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 115,289.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,063,365,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $87,706,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062,444,438 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,464,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,357,976,000 after acquiring an additional 194,301 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $756,836,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 8,694,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $717,144,000 after acquiring an additional 920,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,311,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $603,077,000 after purchasing an additional 927,882 shares during the period.

Shares of VNQ traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $77.75. 641,492 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,021,662. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $74.66 and a 52 week high of $94.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.39. The firm has a market cap of $29.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

