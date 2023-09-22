Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Given New $174.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Mizuho from $162.00 to $174.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on VLO. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Valero Energy from $172.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Tudor Pickering raised Valero Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Valero Energy from $150.00 to $159.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $155.13.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Valero Energy

Valero Energy Stock Up 2.3 %

NYSE VLO opened at $146.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.80. Valero Energy has a 12 month low of $97.73 and a 12 month high of $152.20. The company has a market capitalization of $51.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.04, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.66.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.08 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $34.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.37 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 42.31% and a net margin of 6.96%. Valero Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $11.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Valero Energy will post 25.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 2nd. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 14.05%.

Insider Transactions at Valero Energy

In other news, Director Joseph W. Gorder sold 75,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.99, for a total value of $10,278,124.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 621,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,568,373.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Valero Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,685 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Valero Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,641,000. Narus Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Valero Energy by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,724 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Valero Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,146,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in Valero Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $22,796,000. Institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.