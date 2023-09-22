Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.98 Million Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,577 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $1,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,854 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,259 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $11,695,000 after buying an additional 11,653 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,679,960 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $341,602,000 after buying an additional 127,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 85,212 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $17,404,000 after buying an additional 25,443 shares during the last quarter. 82.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pioneer Natural Resources Price Performance

Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $222.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $51.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $230.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.26. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $177.26 and a 52 week high of $274.70.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $4.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by $0.37. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 25.53% and a net margin of 28.46%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 20.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $1.84 per share. This represents a $7.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 5th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PXD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $251.00 to $264.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $294.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $311.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $224.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $265.45.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

