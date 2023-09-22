Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 739 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 1,106.7% in the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 179.4% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management during the first quarter valued at $33,000. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on WM. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Waste Management from $167.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. HSBC began coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $192.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on Waste Management from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Waste Management from $204.00 to $202.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.25.

Waste Management Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of WM stock opened at $157.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $161.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.59. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $148.31 and a 12-month high of $173.71.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 33.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Bruce E. Chinn sold 172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total value of $27,423.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,059.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director John C. Pope sold 198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.40, for a total transaction of $33,343.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,455,154.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce E. Chinn sold 172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total value of $27,423.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 822 shares in the company, valued at $131,059.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Waste Management Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

