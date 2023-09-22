Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 244 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $1,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VXUS. Motco grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 106.4% during the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 30.3% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF stock opened at $54.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.01. The company has a market cap of $55.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.42 and a fifty-two week high of $58.42.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Stock ETF

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.