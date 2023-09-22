Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 171,486 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,820 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $2,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ET. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the first quarter valued at $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 100.0% in the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Motco purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the first quarter valued at $30,000. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Energy Transfer Stock Performance

Energy Transfer stock opened at $13.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.83. Energy Transfer LP has a 52 week low of $10.02 and a 52 week high of $14.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Energy Transfer Cuts Dividend

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $18.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 5.05%. The business’s revenue was down 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.04%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Bradford D. Whitehurst purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $130,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,313,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,069,715. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.93 per share, for a total transaction of $9,697,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 62,328,477 shares in the company, valued at $805,907,207.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bradford D. Whitehurst bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $130,000.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 1,313,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,069,715. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 2,010,000 shares of company stock worth $26,149,000 over the last three months. 3.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Mizuho upped their target price on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.67.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,945 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

