Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 60 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $2,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Equinix by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,450,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,814,294,000 after buying an additional 31,691 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 1.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,004,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,441,837,000 after purchasing an additional 23,150 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,567,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,026,804,000 after purchasing an additional 56,376 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 3.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,272,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $917,759,000 after purchasing an additional 43,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 18.5% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,137,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $819,934,000 after purchasing an additional 177,884 shares during the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EQIX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on Equinix from $750.00 to $850.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Equinix from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $810.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer lowered Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Equinix from $835.00 to $870.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Equinix from $780.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $814.57.

Equinix Price Performance

NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $733.51 on Friday. Equinix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $494.89 and a 52 week high of $821.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $68.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $780.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $745.88.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were paid a $3.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $13.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Equinix’s payout ratio is presently 157.32%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $760.19, for a total transaction of $57,014.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,619,564.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 7,439 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $770.60, for a total value of $5,732,493.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,888,925.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $760.19, for a total value of $57,014.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,619,564.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,584 shares of company stock valued at $8,952,535. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Equinix Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

