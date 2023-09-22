Truist Financial Increases Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Price Target to $157.00

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Free Report) had its price target upped by Truist Financial from $130.00 to $157.00 in a report released on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

SPLK has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Splunk from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Splunk in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Argus restated a hold rating on shares of Splunk in a report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on Splunk in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Splunk from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Friday. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $129.31.

NASDAQ SPLK opened at $144.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.63. The company has a market cap of $24.22 billion, a PE ratio of -437.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.23. Splunk has a 1-year low of $65.00 and a 1-year high of $145.81.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The software company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.25. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 22.78% and a negative net margin of 0.61%. The company had revenue of $910.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.94) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Splunk will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Splunk news, CEO Gary Steele sold 9,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.08, for a total transaction of $1,152,768.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 154,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,573,734.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Splunk news, CEO Gary Steele sold 9,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.08, for a total transaction of $1,152,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 154,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,573,734.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Elisa Steele sold 2,812 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $337,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,108 shares in the company, valued at $1,332,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 31,846 shares of company stock worth $3,544,138. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Splunk during the second quarter worth approximately $710,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in Splunk by 204.1% in the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 298 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in Splunk by 1,153.8% during the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 326 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Splunk by 171.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 326 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Splunk by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 353 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

