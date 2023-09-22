The Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR)

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $97.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $97.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $104.00 to $106.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $110.83.

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on IBKR

Interactive Brokers Group Price Performance

Shares of IBKR opened at $89.06 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $89.87 and its 200-day moving average is $83.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.79. Interactive Brokers Group has a 12-month low of $62.70 and a 12-month high of $95.59.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 4.41% and a net margin of 8.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Interactive Brokers Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is 8.16%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 13,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.61, for a total transaction of $1,178,192.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 399,480 shares in the company, valued at $35,797,402.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 20,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.61, for a total transaction of $1,948,303.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,041,275 shares in the company, valued at $98,515,027.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 13,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.61, for a total transaction of $1,178,192.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 399,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,797,402.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 183,276 shares of company stock worth $16,819,345 over the last ninety days. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Interactive Brokers Group

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 7.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,035,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $577,435,000 after acquiring an additional 592,266 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,972,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $740,754,000 after acquiring an additional 69,018 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 0.9% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,569,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $628,778,000 after acquiring an additional 68,013 shares during the last quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd lifted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 68.7% in the first quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 7,164,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $591,480,000 after acquiring an additional 2,918,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cantillon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 6.4% in the second quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,834,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $318,529,000 after acquiring an additional 230,068 shares during the last quarter. 21.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Interactive Brokers Group

(Get Free Report)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in routing, executing, and processing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.