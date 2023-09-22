The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Purchased by Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 32.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at $1,325,555,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 107.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 16,784,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,399,817,000 after acquiring an additional 8,680,289 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,255,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,853,005,000 after acquiring an additional 8,563,389 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 48.7% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 16,619,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $870,548,000 after acquiring an additional 5,445,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 91,051.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,365,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $446,706,000 after acquiring an additional 5,359,307 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SCHW shares. Argus increased their target price on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Charles Schwab from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.28.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In other news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,792 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total value of $217,319.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,563,189.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 72,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total value of $4,802,653.02. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 59,748,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,982,837,543.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total value of $217,319.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,563,189.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 159,599 shares of company stock worth $10,542,469. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

SCHW stock opened at $55.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $45.00 and a 1 year high of $86.63. The firm has a market cap of $99.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.84.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 33.15%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 29.15%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

