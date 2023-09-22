The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 48.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,148 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 2,024 shares during the period. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 3.2% during the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 1,884 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Waverly Advisors LLC lifted its position in Boeing by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 8,015 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,773 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Boeing by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,508 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 61.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boeing

In other news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $237.00 per share, with a total value of $201,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,767 shares in the company, valued at $892,779. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $237.00 per share, with a total value of $201,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,779. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total value of $2,026,145.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,124,614.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Boeing from $225.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Boeing from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Boeing from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Boeing from $250.00 to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $245.13.

Boeing Stock Performance

Boeing stock opened at $199.96 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $120.99 and a 12 month high of $243.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $222.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $212.90.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.59 billion. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.37) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -2.93 EPS for the current year.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

