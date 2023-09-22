Telenet Group (TLGHF) & Its Rivals Head to Head Contrast

Telenet Group (OTCMKTS:TLGHF – Get Free Report) is one of 143 public companies in the “Telecom Services” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Telenet Group to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

16.7% of Telenet Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.5% of shares of all “Telecom Services” companies are held by institutional investors. 32.3% of shares of all “Telecom Services” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Telenet Group and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Telenet Group N/A N/A N/A Telenet Group Competitors -7.19% -19.35% 0.87%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Telenet Group 1 0 0 0 1.00 Telenet Group Competitors 708 2160 3998 109 2.50

This is a summary of recent ratings for Telenet Group and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

As a group, “Telecom Services” companies have a potential upside of 71.20%. Given Telenet Group’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Telenet Group has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Telenet Group and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Telenet Group N/A N/A 49.94 Telenet Group Competitors $7.97 billion $741.44 million -169.98

Telenet Group’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Telenet Group. Telenet Group is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Telenet Group competitors beat Telenet Group on 8 of the 11 factors compared.

About Telenet Group

Telenet Group Holding NV provides video services to residential and business customers in Belgium and Luxembourg. The company offers high definition, pay television, and video-on-demand services; broadband Internet services, fixed-line, and mobile telephony services; voice, data, and Internet product and services; interconnection services; and value-added services, such as cloud, hosting, and security solutions. It also sells mobile handsets and set-top boxes; and provides advertising and production services, as well as product activation and installation services. The company serves small and medium enterprises, larger corporations, public, healthcare and educational institutions, and carrier customers that include international voice, data, and internet service providers. Telenet Group Holding NV was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium. Telenet Group Holding NV is a subsidiary of Liberty Global plc.

