Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) PT Raised to C$5.75 at Desjardins

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE – Free Report) had its target price raised by Desjardins from C$5.50 to C$5.75 in a research report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Cormark dropped their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.50 to C$5.25 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Friday, July 28th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$7.25 to C$6.25 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.50 to C$4.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$5.63.

Shares of TSE TVE opened at C$3.83 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 2.69. Tamarack Valley Energy has a one year low of C$2.99 and a one year high of C$5.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.47, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.65.

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$321.18 million during the quarter. Tamarack Valley Energy had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 16.44%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tamarack Valley Energy will post 0.3852217 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.013 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Tamarack Valley Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.50%.

In other Tamarack Valley Energy news, Director John Rooney purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$3.47 per share, with a total value of C$173,500.00. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

