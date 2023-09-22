Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Monday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Tactile Systems Technology from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. TheStreet upgraded Tactile Systems Technology from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd.

TCMD stock opened at $13.30 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.85. Tactile Systems Technology has a fifty-two week low of $6.52 and a fifty-two week high of $26.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $312.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 443.33 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.66.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.12. Tactile Systems Technology had a return on equity of 5.89% and a net margin of 0.13%. The firm had revenue of $68.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.48 million. Analysts expect that Tactile Systems Technology will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TCMD. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 243,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,920,000 after purchasing an additional 8,998 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 219.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 4,544 shares during the last quarter. 85.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for the treatment of underserved chronic diseases in the United States. It offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema; Entre System, a portable pneumatic compression device for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers; Kylee, a mobile application to help patients learn about lymphedema, track their symptoms, treatment, and share their progress with their doctor; and AffloVest, a portable high frequency chest wall oscillation vest for the treatment of retained pulmonary secretions, such as bronchiectasis, cystic fibrosis, and various neuromuscular disorders.

