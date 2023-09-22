Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDIG) Major Shareholder Sells $21,130.85 in Stock

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Free Report) major shareholder William B. Spence sold 3,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.51, for a total value of $21,130.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 390,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,154,272.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Stronghold Digital Mining Stock Performance

Stronghold Digital Mining stock opened at $4.51 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.53. Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.58 and a 12-month high of $12.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($2.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.27) by ($1.13). The firm had revenue of $18.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.20 million. Stronghold Digital Mining had a negative net margin of 114.79% and a negative return on equity of 31.12%. On average, equities analysts predict that Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stronghold Digital Mining

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Stronghold Digital Mining by 8.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 400,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,344,000 after buying an additional 32,015 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in Stronghold Digital Mining by 682.9% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 156,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 136,578 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Stronghold Digital Mining by 878.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 125,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 112,999 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Stronghold Digital Mining by 279.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 125,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 92,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Stronghold Digital Mining by 63.5% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 121,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 47,179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

SDIG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Compass Point upped their target price on Stronghold Digital Mining from $20.00 to $23.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Stronghold Digital Mining from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th.

Stronghold Digital Mining Company Profile

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc, a crypto asset mining company, focuses on mining Bitcoin in the United States. It also engages in the operation of coal refuse power generation facilities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

