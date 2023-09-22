StockNews.com Upgrades Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) to “Sell”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG – Free Report) (TSE:URE) to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $2.80 price target on shares of Ur-Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Ur-Energy from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Roth Mkm dropped their price target on shares of Ur-Energy from $2.00 to $1.90 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ur-Energy currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $2.32.

Shares of URG stock opened at $1.46 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 9.31, a quick ratio of 8.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Ur-Energy has a 12 month low of $0.82 and a 12 month high of $1.62. The stock has a market cap of $388.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.25 and a beta of 1.41.

Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG – Get Free Report) (TSE:URE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ur-Energy will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Steven M. Hatten sold 62,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.03, for a total transaction of $64,281.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 288,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $297,206.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Steven M. Hatten sold 62,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.03, for a total transaction of $64,281.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 288,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $297,206.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Roger L. Smith sold 79,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.12, for a total transaction of $88,710.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 594,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $665,973.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 393,257 shares of company stock worth $435,522 over the last 90 days. 3.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Ur-Energy by 413.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 19,276 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Ur-Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. acquired a new position in Ur-Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Ur-Energy by 71.5% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 30,401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 12,673 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Ur-Energy by 76.6% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 14,382 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.96% of the company’s stock.

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 35,400 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

