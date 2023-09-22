StockNews.com Lowers Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday.

Shinhan Financial Group Stock Performance

SHG opened at $27.77 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $14.39 billion, a PE ratio of 4.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.94 and a 200-day moving average of $26.75. Shinhan Financial Group has a 52-week low of $22.98 and a 52-week high of $36.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The bank reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter. Shinhan Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 15.90%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Shinhan Financial Group will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shinhan Financial Group

Shinhan Financial Group Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Shinhan Financial Group by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,936,519 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,541,000 after acquiring an additional 134,260 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Shinhan Financial Group by 77.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,914,904 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,902,000 after acquiring an additional 838,265 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Shinhan Financial Group by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,628,159 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,475,000 after acquiring an additional 110,070 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Shinhan Financial Group by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 889,229 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,956,000 after acquiring an additional 24,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Shinhan Financial Group by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 723,124 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,197,000 after acquiring an additional 8,166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, Credit, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

