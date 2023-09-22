StockNews.com Lowers Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday.
Shinhan Financial Group Stock Performance
SHG opened at $27.77 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $14.39 billion, a PE ratio of 4.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.94 and a 200-day moving average of $26.75. Shinhan Financial Group has a 52-week low of $22.98 and a 52-week high of $36.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.
Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The bank reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter. Shinhan Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 15.90%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Shinhan Financial Group will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shinhan Financial Group
Shinhan Financial Group Company Profile
Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, Credit, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Shinhan Financial Group
- How to Invest in Fertilizer
- 3 Compelling Reasons to Start Buying Undervalued Amazon
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Analysts Recommend These Mining Stocks Before Metal Prices Rally
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- An Improved FedEx Can Deliver A New High: This Is Why
Receive News & Ratings for Shinhan Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shinhan Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.