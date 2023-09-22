StockNews.com Lowers East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. 92 Resources reissued a maintains rating on shares of East West Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of East West Bancorp in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $68.86.

East West Bancorp Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of EWBC stock opened at $53.26 on Monday. East West Bancorp has a 12 month low of $33.86 and a 12 month high of $80.98. The stock has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.34.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 37.14% and a return on equity of 20.86%. The business had revenue of $645.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $660.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that East West Bancorp will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 31st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 21.52%.

In related news, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 2,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total transaction of $134,919.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,548 shares in the company, valued at $1,037,946.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EWBC. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in East West Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in East West Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in East West Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Tobam bought a new position in East West Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in East West Bancorp by 56.9% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.11% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. It accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

