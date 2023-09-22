StockNews.com Lowers Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday.

BFAM has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a sell rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $99.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $88.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $84.13.

Get Bright Horizons Family Solutions alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Stock Down 1.2 %

Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock opened at $84.73 on Monday. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $54.19 and a fifty-two week high of $98.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $93.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.31. The company has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 76.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.20.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.06. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The company had revenue of $603.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $577.65 million. Research analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bright Horizons Family Solutions

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 10,000 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total value of $920,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,855 shares in the company, valued at $4,311,597.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.69, for a total transaction of $153,104.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,753 shares in the company, valued at $3,995,344.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total transaction of $920,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,855 shares in the company, valued at $4,311,597.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,600 shares of company stock worth $2,508,054. 1.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 141.6% during the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 60.7% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 184.0% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period.

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.