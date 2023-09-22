StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on New Relic (NYSE:NEWR)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The firm issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of New Relic from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of New Relic from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of New Relic from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of New Relic from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Wedbush restated a neutral rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of New Relic in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $81.47.

Shares of NYSE:NEWR opened at $85.36 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of -34.84 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.23. New Relic has a fifty-two week low of $50.24 and a fifty-two week high of $86.00.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $242.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.13 million. New Relic had a negative net margin of 17.59% and a negative return on equity of 20.28%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that New Relic will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO William Staples sold 8,658 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.04, for a total value of $727,618.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,357,341.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO William Staples sold 8,658 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.04, for a total value of $727,618.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,357,341.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas J. Lloyd sold 1,314 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $110,376.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,540 shares in the company, valued at $549,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,510 shares of company stock valued at $2,622,602 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new position in New Relic during the second quarter valued at approximately $16,687,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in New Relic during the second quarter valued at approximately $458,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in New Relic during the second quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in New Relic by 4.0% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,759 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in New Relic by 22.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,220 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. 85.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, delivers a software platform for customers to collect telemetry data and derive insights from that data in a unified front-end application. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data.

