StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Inovio Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Inovio Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.39 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.64 million, a PE ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 0.97. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.38 and a 12-month high of $2.61.
Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.20 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 78.56% and a negative net margin of 1,750.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.46) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Inovio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon that identify and optimize the DNA sequence of the target antigen, as well as CELLECTRA smart devices technology that facilitates delivery of the DNA plasmids.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Inovio Pharmaceuticals
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- 3 Compelling Reasons to Start Buying Undervalued Amazon
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Analysts Recommend These Mining Stocks Before Metal Prices Rally
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- An Improved FedEx Can Deliver A New High: This Is Why
Receive News & Ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.