StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Inovio Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.39 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.64 million, a PE ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 0.97. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.38 and a 12-month high of $2.61.

Get Inovio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.20 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 78.56% and a negative net margin of 1,750.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.46) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 56.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 114,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 41,285 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,247,922 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,381,000 after acquiring an additional 208,609 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,530,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,495,000 after buying an additional 54,889 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $1,414,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 47,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 6,475 shares during the period. 26.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon that identify and optimize the DNA sequence of the target antigen, as well as CELLECTRA smart devices technology that facilitates delivery of the DNA plasmids.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.