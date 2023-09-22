StockNews.com Downgrades Nucor (NYSE:NUE) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on NUE. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Nucor from $156.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. BNP Paribas raised Nucor from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $191.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Nucor from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Wolfe Research raised Nucor from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Nucor from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nucor presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $161.00.

Nucor Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NUE opened at $151.54 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $167.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 2.41. Nucor has a one year low of $102.86 and a one year high of $182.68. The company has a market capitalization of $37.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.61.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $5.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by $0.22. Nucor had a return on equity of 28.00% and a net margin of 14.81%. The company had revenue of $9.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Nucor will post 18.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nucor

In other news, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 5,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.92, for a total value of $898,146.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,092,251.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 27,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.19, for a total value of $4,601,510.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 155,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,163,300.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 5,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.92, for a total value of $898,146.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 139,326 shares in the company, valued at $24,092,251.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,320 shares of company stock valued at $10,584,084 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nucor

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Nucor by 127,059.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 155,232,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,461,138,000 after acquiring an additional 155,109,984 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Nucor by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,263,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,438,966,000 after acquiring an additional 170,412 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Nucor by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,705,904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,344,801,000 after acquiring an additional 762,269 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Nucor by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,473,471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $897,835,000 after acquiring an additional 35,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Nucor by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,086,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $834,111,000 after acquiring an additional 210,245 shares during the last quarter. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

