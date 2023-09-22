StockNews.com Begins Coverage on United States Steel (NYSE:X)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United States Steel (NYSE:X – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

X has been the subject of several other reports. BNP Paribas cut United States Steel from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Wolfe Research cut United States Steel from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on United States Steel from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on United States Steel from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United States Steel has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.29.

Get United States Steel alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on X

United States Steel Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of United States Steel stock opened at $31.24 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.49. United States Steel has a 12-month low of $17.89 and a 12-month high of $32.52.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.11 billion. United States Steel had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 7.05%. The company’s revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that United States Steel will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

United States Steel Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. United States Steel’s payout ratio is 3.85%.

Insider Activity at United States Steel

In related news, SVP Kenneth E. Jaycox sold 10,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total value of $330,747.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 85,480 shares in the company, valued at $2,628,510. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other United States Steel news, SVP Kenneth E. Jaycox sold 10,756 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total transaction of $330,747.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 85,480 shares in the company, valued at $2,628,510. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott D. Buckiso sold 8,970 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.16, for a total value of $279,505.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 106,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,329,570.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 101,944 shares of company stock worth $3,217,822. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the first quarter valued at $31,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. 74.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About United States Steel

(Get Free Report)

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United States Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.